Rockets Without Eric Gordon Against Raptors on Thursday

The Houston Rockets are without starting small forward Eric Gordon against the Toronto Raptors. Adam Spolane confirmed the news on Twitter ahead of Thursday night’s tip-off.

Gordon has been dealing with a heel injury since the Rockets played the San Antonio Spurs on February 4. The former Sixth-Man award winner played only 20 minutes in that game, contributing nine points, one rebound, and one assist. Gordon has been a stabilizing presence on an underwhelming Rockets team, ranking third in points and second in Offensive Win Shares, per Basketball-Reference.

The Rockets have shifted their starting rotation without Gordon. Jae’Sean Tate has moved into the small forward role, with Christian Wood filling in at power forward and Alperen Sengun grabbing minutes at the vacant center spot.

It’s been another forgettable season for the Rockets, who sit last in the Western Conference with 15 wins. They are priced as +7.5 underdogs at FanDuel Sportsbook as they look to snap out of their three-game losing streak against the Raps.