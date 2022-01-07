Rudy Gobert tests positive for COVID-19 and enters protocols

The Athletic’s Tony Jones reports that Rudy Gobert is entering health and safety protocols after testing positive for COVID-19.

Rudy Gobert is entering health and safety protocols — Tony Jones (@Tjonesonthenba) January 6, 2022

Gobert infamously tested positive for COVID-19 in March of 2020 after jokingly touching reporters’ mics and forever being linked to the NBA suspending the 2019-20 season.

Gobert has been ruled out of Friday’s contest against the Raptors. He’s third on the team in scoring, putting up 15.5 points, 15.1 rebounds, and 2.3 blocks per game.

Over at FanDuel Sportsbook, Gobert is a +240 to win the NBA’s Defensive Player Of The Year award. He only trails Draymond Green, who’s at -110.

Gobert didn’t play Wednesday due to illness. He was given two rapid tests, both of which came back negative, and a PCR test returned positive on Thursday.

