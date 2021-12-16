Russell Westbrook enters NBA’s COVID protocols

Lakers guard Russell Westbrook has entered into Covid protocols, sources tell @mcten and me. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 16, 2021

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Dave McMenamin are reporting that Russell Westbrook has entered the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Wednesday, Westbrook played 42 minutes against the Mavericks, scoring 23 points, ten rebounds, and nine assists. Thursday, he joins his Lakers teammates Avery Bradley, Talen Horton-Tucker, Dwight Howard, and Malik Monk under COVID-19 protocols. Westbrook will miss ten days unless he can register two negative COVID tests.

This season, he’s third on the Lakers in scoring, averaging 19.6 points while adding 8.4 assists and 7.8 rebounds. Meanwhile, Los Angeles is trying to use the league’s hardship exemption to sign Isaiah Thomas to a ten-day contract. This news is challenging for the Lakers as they are trying to regain their form after a disappointing 2021 season.

