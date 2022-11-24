Sacramento Kings Season Betting Update

There have been multiple surprises early in the NBA season, but maybe none are more significant than the Sacramento Kings.

You can make a case for the Utah Jazz, but when you know the recent history of the Kings, who haven’t made the playoffs since 2006, their 10-7 record is more surprising. An 8-2 stretch over their last ten games has put the Western Conference on notice.

For the first time in recent memory, you can see a path for the Kings to be good. Many of the issues this organization has faced involved player development and drafting. Still, they apparently got things right with De’Aaron Fox and Keegan Murray, two foundational pieces they can build around. Fox has been averaging a career-best 25.4 points per game with a .541 shooting percentage, a big jump from his .466 career average. If he can continue establishing himself as one of the game’s premier guards, the Kings will be in good shape moving forward.

Along with Fox and Murray, the Kings added Domantas Sabonis to their frontcourt, who’s given them a significant threat in the paint and a player that can crash the boards.

Kings Futures Outlook

It’s hard to be entirely optimistic about the Kings’ futures outlook, considering the competition. Still, there’s positivity surrounding the organization for the first time in a long time, which is worth noting. It’s hard to see any value in their odds of winning the Western Conference at +11000, the fourth-lowest number in the conference. It tells us that the oddsmakers don’t believe that the Kings’ start is sustainable, and it’s hard to blame them. Even if this isn’t the year they become a contender, they appear to be on the right track, and another high draft pick will only add to this solid young core.

