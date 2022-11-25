BETTING NBA
12:28 PM, November 25, 2022

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Sacramento Kings vs. Boston Celtics Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/25

Date: 11/25/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: TD Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +8.5   -110   O 235.5   -110   +300  
 Current +8   -112   238   -110   +275  
Boston Celtics  Open -8.5   -110   U 235.5   -110   -375  
 Current -8   -108   238   -110   -340  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. PG  DeAaron Fox   25.4 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. C  Domantas Sabonis   16.9 Points, 11.2 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   16.5 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.2 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   13.6 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   10.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

 

Boston Celtics

1. PF  Jayson Tatum   30.6 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
2. SF  Jaylen Brown   25.6 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. PG  Marcus Smart   11.3 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
4. C  Al Horford   10.9 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SG  Malcolm Brogdon   13.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
6. SG  Derrick White   10.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 ATL +4.5 240.5 115-106
Tue, Nov 22 MEM +3.0 236.0 113-109
Sun, Nov 20 DET -10.5 234.0 137-129
Thu, Nov 17 SA -7.0 237.5 130-112
Tue, Nov 15 BKN -1.5 225.0 153-121

 

Boston Celtics

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 23 DAL -6.0 222.0 125-112
Mon, Nov 21 CHI -5.5 230.0 121-107
Fri, Nov 18 NO -3.5 227.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 16 ATL +1.0 234.5 126-101
Mon, Nov 14 OKC -12.0 229.0 126-122

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings have covered in their last 3 games vs. the Boston Celtics on the road off two or more days rest
  • The Boston Celtics are 2-2 (.500) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Boston Celtics are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings at home since the start of 2020/2021