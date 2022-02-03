Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Betting Model Breakdown

This is the third meeting between the teams this season, with the Golden State Warriors winning both prior matchups, each by double digits.

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors NBA Game Information

SAC (19-34) | GSW (39-13) Date: 02/03/2022 Time: 10:00 PM Venue: Chase Center

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): Sacramento Kings (+700) vs. Golden State Warriors (-1100) Moneyline (Current): Sacramento Kings (+ 750 ) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -1200 ) Spread (Open): Sacramento Kings (+13.5) vs. Golden State Warriors (-13.5) Spread (Current): Sacramento Kings (+14) vs. Golden State Warriors ( -14 ) Game Total (Open): 221 Game Total (Current): 225

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Sacramento Kings (+ 50,000 )

Odds to Win NBA Championship: Golden State Warriors (+ 460 )

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: Sacramento Kings (18.02%) vs. Golden State Warriors (81.98%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SAC – 3 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SAC – 3.25 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 1 Star

Sacramento Kings vs. Golden State Warriors News and Notes

This is the second night of a back-to-back for Sacramento, who finally snapped its seven-game losing streak last night, rallying to beat the Brooklyn Nets 112-101. Tyrese Haliburton notched his 13th double-double of the season as he continues to lead the Kings in the absence of De’Aaron Fox, who has missed the last six games with soreness in his left ankle. Fox’s status is once again up in the air tonight.

Sacramento’s defense has been a train wreck all season. Alvin Gentry’s group is 29th in defensive rating (114.1) and 28th in points allowed (114.5). Over their past ten games, the Kings have allowed 110 or more points eight times. They now face a Warriors squad that averages 110.7 points per game and boasts arguably the league’s best shooting backcourt in Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson.

Offensively, Sacramento sits 13th in points per game but just 22nd in overall efficiency (109).

The Warriors come in winners of seven straight, the latest a 124-120 victory over the San Antonio Spurs, a game in which they were without Curry, Thompson, Andrew Wiggins, and Otto Porter for rest purposes, as well as Draymond Green (out multiple weeks with a back injury) – a testament to the club’s depth. All four of Curry, Thompson, Wiggins, and Porter are expected back in the lineup tonight.

Over the past ten contests, Golden State has been averaging 112.7 points per game, while its number-one ranked defense has held opponents to 106.2 points per game. Curry, who struggled shooting the ball for much of January, exploded for 40 points his last time out, a sign he could be ready to turn the corner in February. It’s a dream matchup for the two-time league MVP to keep the momentum going.

This season, Steve Kerr’s gang is an incredible 24-4 at home, including a 17-9-2 mark against the number as a home favorite. The Kings, meanwhile, are just 6-18 on the road and 7-12 against the spread as a road dog.

Listed as a whopping 14-point underdog, the Kings being given four points versus our model’s expected margin of -10.7 makes them a decent play on the spread this evening. Our model’s fair moneyline of +455 compared to the current +750 also makes Sacramento an interesting gamble in the hopes they can pull off a second-straight upset. We have Sactown as a three-star play on the moneyline and three and a quarter stars on the spread.

All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.

