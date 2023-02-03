BETTING NBA
12:27 PM, February 3, 2023

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Sacramento Kings vs. Indiana Pacers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 02/03

Date: 02/03/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open -3   -108   O 238   -110   -142  
 Current -3   -112   235.5   -110   -152  
Indiana Pacers  Open +3   -112   U 238   -110   +120  
 Current +3   -108   235.5   -110   +128  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.8 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
3. SG  Malik Monk   13.3 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. PF  Keegan Murray   12.1 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. PG  Davion Mitchell   5.7 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

Indiana Pacers

1. PG  Tyrese Haliburton   20.3 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 10.3 Assists
2. C  Myles Turner   17.5 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
3. SG  Buddy Hield   17.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. SG  Bennedict Mathurin   17.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. SF  Aaron Nesmith   9.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.2 Assists
6. PG  Andrew Nembhard   8.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Feb 01 SA -7.5 244.0 119-109
Mon, Jan 30 MIN -1.5 237.0 118-111
Sat, Jan 28 MIN -1.5 238.5 117-110
Wed, Jan 25 TOR -3.0 238.0 113-95
Mon, Jan 23 MEM -3.5 245.0 133-100

 

Indiana Pacers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Feb 02 LAL +2.5 240.5 112-111
Sun, Jan 29 MEM +8.0 242.0 112-100
Fri, Jan 27 MIL +6.5 239.5 141-131
Wed, Jan 25 ORL +5.5 234.5 126-120
Tue, Jan 24 CHI +1.5 234.5 116-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Indiana Pacers since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers are 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers are 0-5 (.000) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers are 11-6 (.611) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers are 9-14 (.391) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Indiana Pacers have not covered in their last 7 games on the road
  • The Indiana Pacers are 0-7 (.000) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 7 games
  • The Indiana Pacers are 2-8 (.200) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 10 games
  • The Indiana Pacers are 5-12 (.294) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 17 games
  • The Indiana Pacers are 7-13 (.350) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 20 games
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 (.600) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 4-1 (.800) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 7-2 (.778) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 4-2 (.667) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 7-14 (.333) against the spread at home off a win over their last 21 games