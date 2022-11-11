BETTING NBA
10:49 AM, November 11, 2022

Sacramento Kings vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 11/11/2022
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open -2   -110   O 226.5   -110   +110  
 Current -3   -112   229.5   -110   +128   
Los Angeles Lakers  Open +2   -110   U 226.5   -110   -130  
 Current +3   -110   226.5   -110   -152  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   16.8 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   25.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.1 Assists
3. SG  Malik Monk   12.2 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
4. SG  Kevin Huerter   16.6 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
5. SF  Harrison Barnes   10.9 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   13.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

 

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   23.0 Points, 10.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. PG  Russell Westbrook   16.1 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   15.3 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists
4. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.9 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. SF  Troy Brown Jr.   10.3 Points, 5.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. PF  Wenyen Gabriel   3.9 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 CLE +4.0 228.5 127-120
Mon, Nov 07 GS +8.0 236.0 116-113
Sat, Nov 05 ORL -4.5 228.5 126-123
Wed, Nov 02 MIA +4.5 220.5 110-107
Mon, Oct 31 CHA -4.0 231.5 115-108

 

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Nov 09 LAC +3.5 220.0 114-101
Mon, Nov 07 UTA +7.0 224.5 139-116
Sun, Nov 06 CLE +5.5 222.0 114-100
Fri, Nov 04 UTA -4.0 228.5 130-116
Wed, Nov 02 NO +3.0 230.5 120-117

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Los Angeles Lakers are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021