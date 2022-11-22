BETTING NBA
11:55 AM, November 22, 2022

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Sacramento Kings vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/22

Date: 11/22/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +1.5   -112   O 232.5   -110   +100  
 Current +0.5   -110   N/A   N/A   -108  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -1.5   -108   U 232.5   -110   -118  
 Current -0.5   -110   N/A   N/A   -108  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.5 Points, 10.9 Rebounds, 6.0 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   25.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   16.6 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
4. PF  Keegan Murray   12.1 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
5. SF  Harrison Barnes   12.7 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   12.7 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Tyus Jones   10.7 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.0 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 0.0 Assists
3. SF  Dillon Brooks   16.9 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   7.0 Points, 10.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SG  John Konchar   8.3 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. PF  Brandon Clarke   9.1 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 DET -10.5 234.0 137-129
Thu, Nov 17 SA -7.0 237.5 130-112
Tue, Nov 15 BKN -1.5 225.0 153-121
Sun, Nov 13 GS +4.0 237.0 122-115
Fri, Nov 11 LAL -3.5 233.0 120-114

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 20 BKN +7.5 224.5 127-115
Fri, Nov 18 OKC -6.5 230.0 121-110
Tue, Nov 15 NO +1.5 224.0 113-102
Sun, Nov 13 WAS +2.0 217.5 102-92
Fri, Nov 11 MIN -4.0 233.5 114-103