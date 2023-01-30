BETTING NBA
12:45 PM, January 30, 2023

Sacramento Kings vs. Minnesota Timberwolves Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/30/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Target Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +1   -110   O 236.5   -110   -104  
 Current -0.5   -110   237.5   -110   -116  
Minnesota Timberwolves  Open -1   -110   U 236.5   -110   -116  
 Current +0.5   -110   237.5   -110   -102  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.5 Points, 12.3 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   12.3 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

1. SG  Anthony Edwards   24.7 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
2. PG  DAngelo Russell   17.8 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 6.2 Assists
3. C  Rudy Gobert   13.3 Points, 11.7 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
4. SF  Kyle Anderson   8.5 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
5. PF  Jaden McDaniels   11.5 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. C  Naz Reid   10.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 MIN -1.5 238.5 117-110
Wed, Jan 25 TOR -3.0 238.0 113-95
Mon, Jan 23 MEM -3.5 245.0 133-100
Sat, Jan 21 PHI -5.0 233.5 129-127
Fri, Jan 20 OKC -5.5 244.5 118-113

 

Minnesota Timberwolves

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 28 SAC +1.5 238.5 117-110
Fri, Jan 27 MEM +1.5 236.0 111-100
Wed, Jan 25 NO +3.0 229.5 111-102
Mon, Jan 23 HOU -6.0 233.0 119-114
Sat, Jan 21 HOU -8.0 239.5 113-104

Betting Insights:

  • The Minnesota Timberwolves are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021