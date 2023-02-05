BETTING NBA
11:51 AM, February 5, 2023

Sacramento Kings vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 02/05/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +2   -110   O 232.5   -110   +112  
 Current -1   -112   228.5   -110   -112  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -2   -110   U 232.5   -110   -132  
 Current +1   -108   228.5   -110   -104  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.8 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 7.0 Assists
2. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.1 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. SG  Malik Monk   13.3 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.4 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   11.9 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. PG  Davion Mitchell   5.7 Points, 1.4 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. PG  CJ McCollum   21.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
2. SG  Brandon Ingram   21.2 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 5.0 Assists
3. C  Jonas Valanciunas   14.6 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SF  Herbert Jones   9.8 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   8.0 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Feb 03 IND -1.5 236.0 107-104
Wed, Feb 01 SA -7.5 244.0 119-109
Mon, Jan 30 MIN -1.5 237.0 118-111
Sat, Jan 28 MIN -1.5 238.5 117-110
Wed, Jan 25 TOR -3.0 238.0 113-95

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Feb 04 LAL -0.5 233.0 131-126
Thu, Feb 02 DAL +4.5 223.5 111-106
Tue, Jan 31 DEN +7.0 232.0 122-113
Sun, Jan 29 MIL +10.5 229.5 135-110
Sat, Jan 28 WAS -5.5 230.5 113-103

Betting Insights:

  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-4 (.200) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 10-16 (.370) against the spread on the road in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-3 (.625) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-12 (.294) against the spread on the road as an underdog in 2022/2023
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 1-5 (.167) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 6 games
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 3-9 (.250) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 12 games
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 4-12 (.250) against the spread on the road off two or more days rest over their last 16 games
  • The New Orleans Pelicans are 7-14 (.333) against the spread off two or more days rest over their last 21 games
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as a favorite in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 (.600) against the spread as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 (.600) against the spread at home as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-2 (.600) against the spread on the road as an underdog in their last five games in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 7-3 (.700) against the spread on the road as a favorite in 2022/2023
  • The Sacramento Kings are 4-2 (.667) against the spread at home as an underdog in 2022/2023