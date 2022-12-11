BETTING NBA
11:22 AM, December 11, 2022

Sacramento Kings vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/11/2022
Time: 06:00 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +2   -110   O 231.5   -108   +110  
 Current +2.5   -110   232   -110   +122  
New York Knicks  Open -2   -110   U 231.5   -112   -130  
 Current -2.5   -110   232   -110   -144  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.0 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   22.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.6 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SG  Malik Monk   14.5 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
5. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.8 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.7 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   22.1 Points, 8.7 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.2 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
3. SF  RJ Barrett   18.5 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.1 Points, 8.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
5. PG  Immanuel Quickley   10.0 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
6. PG  Quentin Grimes   7.1 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 CLE +3.5 217.0 106-95
Wed, Dec 07 MIL +6.5 236.0 126-113
Sun, Dec 04 CHI -3.0 239.5 110-101
Sat, Dec 03 LAC -3.5 228.0 123-96
Wed, Nov 30 IND -4.5 242.5 137-114

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 09 CHA -3.0 224.5 121-102
Wed, Dec 07 ATL -2.0 232.0 113-89
Sun, Dec 04 CLE +2.5 222.5 92-81
Sat, Dec 03 DAL +1.0 223.0 121-100
Wed, Nov 30 MIL +6.0 227.5 109-103

Betting Insights:

  • The New York Knicks are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021