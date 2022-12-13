BETTING NBA
11:28 AM, December 13, 2022

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sacramento Kings vs. Philadelphia 76ers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/13

Date: 12/13/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +5.5   -110   O 227.5   -110   +184  
 Current +5.5   -112   228.5   -110   +180  
Philadelphia 76ers  Open -5.5   -110   U 227.5   -110   -220  
 Current -5.5   -108   228.5   -110   -215  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.2 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   22.8 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.6 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.8 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.4 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   12.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Philadelphia 76ers

1. C  Joel Embiid   33.4 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
2. SG  James Harden   22.2 Points, 6.7 Rebounds, 10.4 Assists
3. SF  Tobias Harris   16.8 Points, 6.3 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
4. PG  DeAnthony Melton   11.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. PG  Shake Milton   11.4 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
6. SF  Georges Niang   9.4 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 NY +2.5 226.0 112-99
Fri, Dec 09 CLE +3.5 217.0 106-95
Wed, Dec 07 MIL +6.5 236.0 126-113
Sun, Dec 04 CHI -3.0 239.5 110-101
Sat, Dec 03 LAC -3.5 228.0 123-96

 

Philadelphia 76ers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 CHA -10.5 220.0 131-113
Fri, Dec 09 LAL -4.5 227.5 133-122
Mon, Dec 05 HOU -8.5 222.0 132-123
Fri, Dec 02 MEM +5.0 218.0 117-109
Wed, Nov 30 CLE +3.5 209.0 113-85

Betting Insights:

  • The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021