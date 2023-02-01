BETTING NBA
12:26 PM, February 1, 2023

Sacramento Kings vs. San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 02/01/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open -7.5   -110   O 244.5   -110   -330  
 Current -8   -106   244   -110   -300  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +7.5   -110   U 244.5   -110   +265  
 Current +8   -114   244   -110   +245  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.5 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.1 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SF  Harrison Barnes   15.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
4. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.3 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   12.3 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SG  Malik Monk   13.1 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.9 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.8 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.1 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   10.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SF  Josh Richardson   11.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   9.6 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 MIN -1.5 237.0 118-111
Sat, Jan 28 MIN -1.5 238.5 117-110
Wed, Jan 25 TOR -3.0 238.0 113-95
Mon, Jan 23 MEM -3.5 245.0 133-100
Sat, Jan 21 PHI -5.0 233.5 129-127

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 30 WAS +5.0 240.0 127-106
Sat, Jan 28 PHO +5.0 231.5 128-118
Thu, Jan 26 LAC +13.0 234.5 138-100
Wed, Jan 25 LAL +7.5 244.0 113-104
Mon, Jan 23 POR +8.5 240.5 147-127

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 4-1 (.800) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2021/2022
  • The Sacramento Kings have covered in their last 4 games vs. the San Antonio Spurs