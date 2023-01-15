BETTING NBA
12:57 PM, January 15, 2023

Sacramento Kings vs San Antonio Spurs Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/15

Date: 01/15/2023
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: AT&T Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open -8   -108   O 246   -110   -340  
 Current -7   -108   245   -110   -290  
San Antonio Spurs  Open +8   -112   U 246   -110   +275  
 Current +7   -112   245   -110   +235  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.9 Points, 12.5 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.8 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.8 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SF  Harrison Barnes   14.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. SG  Malik Monk   14.0 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.7 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists

 

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.9 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.2 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.7 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   9.4 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   11.0 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 HOU -9.5 238.0 139-114
Wed, Jan 11 HOU -9.0 236.0 135-115
Mon, Jan 09 ORL -6.5 237.5 136-111
Sat, Jan 07 LAL -7.5 243.0 136-134
Wed, Jan 04 ATL -1.0 244.5 120-117

 

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 13 GS +8.5 243.5 144-113
Wed, Jan 11 MEM +13.5 241.0 135-129
Mon, Jan 09 MEM +11.0 234.0 121-113
Sat, Jan 07 BOS +15.0 234.5 121-116
Fri, Jan 06 DET -1.5 237.0 121-109