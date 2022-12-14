BETTING NBA
12:03 PM, December 14, 2022

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Sacramento Kings vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/14

Date: 12/14/2022
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +4.5   -110   O 227   -110   +160  
 Current +5   -108   228   -110   +180  
Toronto Raptors  Open -4.5   -110   U 227   -110   -190  
 Current -5   -112   228   -110   -220  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.3 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   22.3 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 5.4 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SG  Malik Monk   14.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
5. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.7 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Toronto Raptors

1. PF  Pascal Siakam   24.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
2. SF  Scottie Barnes   13.9 Points, 7.0 Rebounds, 4.6 Assists
3. PG  Fred VanVleet   17.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. SG  Gary Trent Jr.   17.2 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
5. PF  Chris Boucher   11.4 Points, 6.1 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. PF  Thaddeus Young   5.1 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Dec 13 PHI +4.5 229.0 123-103
Sun, Dec 11 NY +2.5 226.0 112-99
Fri, Dec 09 CLE +3.5 217.0 106-95
Wed, Dec 07 MIL +6.5 236.0 126-113
Sun, Dec 04 CHI -3.0 239.5 110-101

 

Toronto Raptors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Dec 11 ORL -6.5 223.0 111-99
Fri, Dec 09 ORL -8.5 222.0 113-109
Wed, Dec 07 LAL -12.0 229.5 126-113
Mon, Dec 05 BOS -1.5 228.5 116-110
Sat, Dec 03 ORL -11.0 220.0 121-108

Betting Insights:

  • The Toronto Raptors are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021