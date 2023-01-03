BETTING NBA
11:21 AM, January 3, 2023

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/03

Date: 01/03/2023
Time: 09:00 PM
Venue: Vivint Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
Sacramento Kings  Open +2   -110   O 242.5   -110   +110  
 Current +2.5   -110   242.5   -110   +114  
Utah Jazz  Open -2   -110   U 242.5   -110   -130  
 Current -2.5   -110   242.5   -110   -134  

Projected Lineups:

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   18.6 Points, 12.4 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   23.4 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 5.9 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   15.6 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
4. SG  Malik Monk   14.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. SF  Harrison Barnes   13.6 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. PF  Keegan Murray   11.5 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

 

Utah Jazz

1. PF  Lauri Markkanen   23.8 Points, 8.5 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
2. SG  Jordan Clarkson   20.5 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. C  Kelly Olynyk   12.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. PG  Mike Conley   9.9 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
5. C  Walker Kessler   6.9 Points, 6.5 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. SF  Jarred Vanderbilt   8.2 Points, 7.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 01 MEM +4.0 240.0 118-108
Fri, Dec 30 UTA -3.0 242.5 126-125
Wed, Dec 28 DEN -2.5 237.5 127-126
Tue, Dec 27 DEN +3.0 237.5 113-106
Fri, Dec 23 WAS -8.5 238.5 125-111

 

Utah Jazz

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 MIA -4.5 225.0 126-123
Fri, Dec 30 SAC +3.0 242.5 126-125
Wed, Dec 28 GS -4.0 232.0 112-107
Mon, Dec 26 SA -4.5 235.5 126-122
Thu, Dec 22 WAS -7.0 231.0 120-112

Betting Insights:

  • The Utah Jazz are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the Sacramento Kings since the start of 2020/2021