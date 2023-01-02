BETTING NBA
12:18 PM, January 2, 2023

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Antonio Spurs vs. Brooklyn Nets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/02

Date: 01/02/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Barclays Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +13.5   -110   O 233.5   -110   +640  
 Current +13.5   -110   234   -110   +700  
Brooklyn Nets  Open -13.5   -110   U 233.5   -110   -950  
 Current -13.5   -110   234   -110   -1100  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
2. SG  Devin Vassell   19.6 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.3 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
4. PG  Tre Jones   12.9 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   9.0 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   8.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Brooklyn Nets

1. SF  Kevin Durant   29.7 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 5.3 Assists
2. PG  Kyrie Irving   26.2 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 4.7 Assists
3. C  Nicolas Claxton   12.0 Points, 8.4 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
4. PG  Ben Simmons   8.1 Points, 6.6 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
5. SF  Royce ONeale   9.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.2 Assists
6. SF  T.J. Warren   9.6 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 DAL +7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 NY +4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 OKC +7.0 236.5 130-114
Mon, Dec 26 UTA +4.5 235.5 126-122
Fri, Dec 23 ORL +6.0 227.5 133-113

 

Brooklyn Nets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 31 CHA -6.5 237.5 123-106
Wed, Dec 28 ATL -7.5 231.0 108-107
Mon, Dec 26 CLE +2.0 219.5 125-117
Fri, Dec 23 MIL -2.0 229.5 118-100
Wed, Dec 21 GS -10.5 223.5 143-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Brooklyn Nets are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2020/2021