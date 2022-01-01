San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/01
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons NBA Game Information
SAS (14-20) DET (5-28)
Date: 01/01/2022
Time: 07:00 P.m.
Venue: Little Caesars Arena
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): San Antonio Spurs (-198) vs. Detroit Pistons (166)
Moneyline (Current): San Antonio Spurs (-270) vs. Detroit Pistons (220)
Spread (Open): San Antonio Spurs (-4.5) vs. Detroit Pistons (4.5)
Spread (Current): San Antonio Spurs (-6.5) vs. Detroit Pistons (6.5)
Game Total (Open): 224
Game Total (Current): 223
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs (50000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Detroit Pistons (50000)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Detroit Pistons Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Antonio Spurs (84.16%) vs. Detroit Pistons (15.84%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SAS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SAS 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER 5 Stars
Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!
San Antonio Spurs v.s Detroit Pistons Game News and Notes
The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model is heavily leaning towards the Spurs. According to the model, San Antonio has an 84.16 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -531, and an expected margin of victory of 11.7 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Spurs are a -270 on the moneyline and -6.5 on the spread. The model thinks San Antonio is going to run over the Pistons.
The Spurs are tenth in the Western Conference, have dropped two in a row, but won three straight before that. This matchup is the second of back-to-back games for San Antonio, but the Spurs crushed the Pistons 144-109 on December 26. Dejounte Murray leads the team in scoring, averaging 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.4 rebounds a game. However, Murray was placed under the NBA’s health and safety protocols on December 26 and hasn’t played since.
The Pistons are last in the league with a record of 5-28 and have also had their issues with COVID-19. Since December 17, Detroit has had eight players enter COVID-19 protocols and suffered injuries to key players Jerami Grant, Kelly Olynyk, and Frank Jackson. The Pistons’ leading scorer is Grant, and their second-leading scorer Cade Cunningham is one of those players in health and safety protocols. Four of Detroit’s top five scorers are out, which puts a lot of pressure on Saddiq Bey to carry the load. Bey is averaging 14.5 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 2.5 assists a game this season.
The Spurs are fifth in NBA scoring, averaging 111.4 points a game, while the Pistons are tied for last with 100.2. Defensively, San Antonio actually allows more points per game than Detroit. Opponents average 110.1 points against the Spurs, while the Pistons allow 110.
Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 223, but the model thinks this game will be closer to 216.3.
The model predicts San Antonio will dominate Detroit, giving the moneyline, spread, and the under five-star ratings.
All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid
Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000