11:51 AM, November 14, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Antonio Spurs vs Golden State Warriors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/14

Date: 11/14/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Chase Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +8   -112   O N/A   N/A   -300  
 Current +7.5   -108   233.5   -110   +245  
Golden State Warriors  Open -8   -108   U N/A   N/A   +245  
 Current -7.5   -108     -110   -300  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.6 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   23.6 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
3. SG  Devin Vassell   21.0 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
4. PG  Tre Jones   12.3 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   7.2 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   11.3 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

Golden State Warriors

1. PG  Stephen Curry   32.8 Points, 6.8 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
2. PG  Jordan Poole   15.6 Points, 1.8 Rebounds, 4.5 Assists
3. SF  Andrew Wiggins   19.0 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
4. PF  Draymond Green   8.3 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
5. C  Kevon Looney   6.5 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. SG  Donte DiVincenzo   4.0 Points, 1.6 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 11 MIL -2.0 219.5 111-93
Wed, Nov 09 MEM +6.0 234.5 124-122
Mon, Nov 07 DEN +8.0 234.0 115-109
Sat, Nov 05 DEN +11.5 235.5 126-101
Fri, Nov 04 LAC +3.5 225.5 113-106

Golden State Warriors

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Nov 13 SAC -4.0 237.0 122-115
Fri, Nov 11 CLE -2.5 233.0 106-101
Mon, Nov 07 SAC -8.0 236.0 116-113
Fri, Nov 04 NO +10.5 227.0 114-105
Thu, Nov 03 ORL -9.5 226.0 130-129

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Golden State Warriors since the start of 2020/2021