BETTING NBA
04:11 PM, December 19, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Antonio Spurs vs. Houston Rockets Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/19

Date: 12/19/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Toyota Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +3.5   -112   O 228   -110   +130  
 Current +4   -110   227.5   -110   +150  
Houston Rockets  Open -3.5   -108   U 228   -110   -154  
 Current -4   -110   227.5   -110   -178  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   19.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.1 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.6 Points, 9.7 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   8.8 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. PF  Jeremy Sochan   7.3 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

 

Houston Rockets

1. PG  Kevin Porter Jr.   18.6 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 5.6 Assists
2. SG  Jalen Green   21.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
3. C  Alperen Sengn   14.2 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
4. PF  Jabari Smith Jr.   12.0 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
5. SF  Eric Gordon   11.8 Points, 2.0 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. SF  Tari Eason   8.5 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 MIA +8.0 222.0 111-101
Wed, Dec 14 POR +7.5 231.0 128-112
Mon, Dec 12 CLE +9.5 220.5 112-111
Sat, Dec 10 MIA +12.0 223.5 115-111
Thu, Dec 08 HOU +1.0 230.0 118-109

 

Houston Rockets

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Dec 17 POR +3.5 228.0 107-95
Thu, Dec 15 MIA +2.5 218.0 111-108
Tue, Dec 13 PHO +6.5 224.0 111-97
Sun, Dec 11 MIL +10.0 227.0 97-92
Thu, Dec 08 SA -1.0 230.0 118-109

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs have covered in their last 5 games vs. the Houston Rockets off a loss