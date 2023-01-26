BETTING NBA
11:49 AM, January 26, 2023

San Antonio Spurs vs. LA Clippers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/26/2023
Time: 10:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +13   -112   O 232.5   -110   +590  
 Current +12.5   -110   233.5   -110   +560  
LA Clippers  Open -13   -108   U 232.5   -110   -850  
 Current -12.5   -110   233.5   -110   -800  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.1 Points, 9.2 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   9.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   9.7 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   11.2 Points, 2.7 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

LA Clippers

1. SF  Kawhi Leonard   20.7 Points, 6.2 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. SF  Paul George   23.2 Points, 6.0 Rebounds, 5.2 Assists
3. C  Ivica Zubac   10.1 Points, 10.4 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
4. SF  Norman Powell   16.5 Points, 3.0 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. PF  Marcus Morris Sr.   12.9 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
6. SG  Terance Mann   8.9 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 2.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Jan 25 LAL +7.5 244.0 113-104
Mon, Jan 23 POR +8.5 240.5 147-127
Fri, Jan 20 LAC +7.5 231.0 131-126
Tue, Jan 17 BKN +2.0 228.5 106-98
Sun, Jan 15 SAC +6.5 246.5 132-119

 

LA Clippers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Jan 24 LAL -4.0 232.0 133-115
Sun, Jan 22 DAL +1.5 222.5 112-98
Fri, Jan 20 SA -7.5 231.0 131-126
Wed, Jan 18 UTA +8.5 229.5 126-103
Tue, Jan 17 PHI -1.5 224.0 120-110