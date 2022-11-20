BETTING NBA
12:29 PM, November 20, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Antonio Spurs vs Los Angeles Lakers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/20

Date: 11/20/2022
Time: 09:30 PM
Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +7   -110   O 229.5   -110   +215  
 Current +7   -110   229.5   -110   +230  
Los Angeles Lakers  Open -7   -110   U 229.5   -110   -260  
 Current -7   -110   229.5   -110   -280  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   13.6 Points, 9.8 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
3. SG  Devin Vassell   20.4 Points, 3.8 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
4. PG  Tre Jones   11.4 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   7.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   10.3 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Los Angeles Lakers

1. C  Anthony Davis   25.3 Points, 11.5 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
2. SF  LeBron James   24.9 Points, 8.8 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
3. PG  Russell Westbrook   15.8 Points, 5.5 Rebounds, 7.5 Assists
4. SG  Lonnie Walker IV   16.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
5. PG  Patrick Beverley   4.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
6. SG  Austin Reaves   9.0 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 19 LAC +8.5 221.5 119-97
Thu, Nov 17 SAC +7.0 237.5 130-112
Tue, Nov 15 POR +8.5 226.5 117-110
Mon, Nov 14 GS +8.5 233.5 132-95
Fri, Nov 11 MIL -2.0 219.5 111-93

Los Angeles Lakers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Nov 18 DET -6.5 227.0 128-121
Sun, Nov 13 BKN +5.0 218.5 116-103
Fri, Nov 11 SAC +3.5 233.0 120-114
Wed, Nov 09 LAC +3.5 220.0 114-101
Mon, Nov 07 UTA +7.0 224.5 139-116

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 2-1 (.667) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 4-3 (.571) against the spread vs. the Los Angeles Lakers since the start of 2020/2021