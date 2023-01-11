BETTING NBA
12:10 PM, January 11, 2023

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Antonio Spurs vs. Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/11

Date: 01/11/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +14   -108   O 238.5   -110   +750  
 Current +13.5   -110   239   -110   +660  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -14   -112   U 238.5   -110   -1200  
 Current -13.5   -110   239   -110   -1000  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.9 Points, 9.4 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.3 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Josh Richardson   11.0 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   9.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PG  Ja Morant   27.2 Points, 5.9 Rebounds, 8.0 Assists
2. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.7 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
3. SG  Desmond Bane   21.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
4. C  Steven Adams   8.1 Points, 11.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.0 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
6. PG  Tyus Jones   10.8 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 MEM +11.0 234.0 121-113
Sat, Jan 07 BOS +15.0 234.5 121-116
Fri, Jan 06 DET -1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 NY +10.0 225.0 117-114
Mon, Jan 02 BKN +12.0 236.5 139-103

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 09 SA -11.0 234.0 121-113
Sun, Jan 08 UTA -5.5 234.5 123-118
Thu, Jan 05 ORL -6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 CHA -7.0 237.5 131-107
Sun, Jan 01 SAC -4.0 240.0 118-108