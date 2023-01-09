BETTING NBA
01:08 PM, January 9, 2023

San Antonio Spurs vs Memphis Grizzlies Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

Date: 01/09/2023
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: FedExForum

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +11.5   -110   O 236.5   -110   +460  
 Current +11   -110   236.5   -110   +400  
Memphis Grizzlies  Open -11.5   -110   U 236.5   -110   -620  
 Current -11   -110   236.5   -110   -520  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   11.9 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.2 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.2 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.7 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. SF  Josh Richardson   10.8 Points, 2.5 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   9.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists

 

Memphis Grizzlies

1. PF  Jaren Jackson Jr.   16.7 Points, 6.4 Rebounds, 0.8 Assists
2. SG  Desmond Bane   21.7 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
3. PG  Tyus Jones   10.5 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.8 Assists
4. SF  Dillon Brooks   17.0 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
5. C  Xavier Tillman Sr.   4.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.6 Assists
6. PF  Santi Aldama   9.3 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Jan 07 BOS +15.0 234.5 121-116
Fri, Jan 06 DET -1.5 237.0 121-109
Wed, Jan 04 NY +10.0 225.0 117-114
Mon, Jan 02 BKN +12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 DAL +7.0 231.0 126-125

 

Memphis Grizzlies

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 08 UTA -5.5 234.5 123-118
Thu, Jan 05 ORL -6.5 230.0 123-115
Wed, Jan 04 CHA -7.0 237.5 131-107
Sun, Jan 01 SAC -4.0 240.0 118-108
Sat, Dec 31 NO -6.0 237.0 116-101