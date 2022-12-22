BETTING NBA
01:48 PM, December 22, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. New Orleans Pelicans Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/22/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Smoothie King Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +8.5   -114   O 226   -112   +290  
 Current +8.5   -112   227.5   -110   +275  
New Orleans Pelicans  Open -8.5   -106   U 226   -108   -360  
 Current -8.5   -108   227.5   -110   -340  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   20.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.5 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.4 Points, 9.5 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.4 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.7 Assists
4. C  Zach Collins   8.9 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. SF  Keita Bates-Diop   8.2 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 0.9 Assists
6. SF  Doug McDermott   10.6 Points, 2.1 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists

 

New Orleans Pelicans

1. C  Jonas Valanciunas   13.7 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists
2. PG  CJ McCollum   18.7 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 5.8 Assists
3. SF  Herbert Jones   10.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. SF  Trey Murphy III   12.2 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 1.4 Assists
5. PF  Larry Nance Jr.   9.0 Points, 5.8 Rebounds, 1.9 Assists
6. PG  Jose Alvarado   9.2 Points, 2.2 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 HOU +4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 MIA +8.0 222.0 111-101
Wed, Dec 14 POR +7.5 231.0 128-112
Mon, Dec 12 CLE +9.5 220.5 112-111
Sat, Dec 10 MIA +12.0 223.5 115-111

 

New Orleans Pelicans

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 19 MIL -0.5 227.5 128-119
Sat, Dec 17 PHO +3.0 227.5 118-114
Thu, Dec 15 UTA -1.0 232.0 132-129
Tue, Dec 13 UTA -2.0 232.5 121-100
Sun, Dec 11 PHO -4.0 227.0 129-124

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 4-0 (1.000) against the spread vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs have covered in their last 5 games vs. the New Orleans Pelicans on the road off a win