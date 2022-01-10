San Antonio Spurs vs New York Knicks: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Betting Model Breakdown The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model expects the Spurs to edge out the Knicks. According to the model, San Antonio has a 60.31 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -152, and an expected margin of victory of 3.1 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Spurs are a +198 on the moneyline and +6 on the spread. The model completely disagrees with the oddsmakers and thinks the Spurs should be favored rather than the Knicks.

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks NBA Game Information

SAS (15-24) NYK (19-21) Date: 01/10/2022 Time: 07:30 PM Venue: Madison Square Garden

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

Moneyline (Open): San Antonio Spurs (215) vs. New York Knicks (-260) Moneyline (Current): San Antonio Spurs ( 198 ) vs. New York Knicks ( -240 ) Spread (Open): San Antonio Spurs (6.5) vs. New York Knicks (-6.5) Spread (Current): San Antonio Spurs ( 6 ) vs. New York Knicks ( -6 ) Game Total (Open): 213 Game Total (Current): 212.5

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs ( 50000 ) Odds to Win NBA Championship: New York Knicks ( 12000 )

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Game Predictions and Picks

SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Antonio Spurs (60.31%) vs. New York Knicks (39.69%) SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SAS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SAS – 5 Stars SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 3 Stars

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Game News and Notes

San Antonio is tenth in the Western Conference and has lost two straight. The Spurs are coming off a 121-119 overtime loss to the Nets. In that game, Lonnie Walker IV had a game-high 25 points. Dejounte Murray leads the team in scoring, averaging 18.3 points, nine assists, and 8.3 rebounds a game. San Antonio is dealing with several absences. Tre Jones, Keldon Johnson, Derrick White, Thaddeus Young, Doug McDermott, and Devin Vassell are all under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. In addition, this game will be the second of a back-to-back for the Spurs.

Meanwhile, New York is 11th in the Eastern Conference and is coming off a 99-75 loss to the Celtics. RJ Barrett had a team-high 19 points. Barrett is second on the Knicks in scoring, averaging 15.7 points. Julius Randle leads the team, putting up 19.5 points, 10.1 rebounds, and 4.9 assists a night. Due to injury, New York’s third and fourth-leading scorers, Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier, are questionable for Monday’s game against the Spurs.

San Antonio is ninth in NBA scoring, averaging 110.9 points a game, while the Knicks are 27th with 104 points. Defensively, New York is better. The Knicks are sixth in opponent scoring, limiting teams to 105.3 points, while the Spurs allow 110.9 a game.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 212.5, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 217.8.

The model likes San Antonio in this matchup, giving the Spurs’ moneyline and spread five-star ratings. It also thinks the total will go over 212.5 but only gives that wager a three-star rating.