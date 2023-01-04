BETTING NBA
12:38 PM, January 4, 2023

San Antonio Spurs vs. New York Knicks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 01/04/2023
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: Madison Square Garden

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +9   -110   O 227.5   -110   +310  
 Current +9.5   -112   227.5   -110   +330  
New York Knicks  Open -9   -110   U 227.5   -110   -390  
 Current -9.5   -108   227.5   -110   -420  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.1 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.5 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.8 Assists
3. SG  Devin Vassell   19.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
4. PG  Tre Jones   12.7 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.9 Points, 4.7 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
6. C  Zach Collins   9.0 Points, 5.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

New York Knicks

1. PF  Julius Randle   24.2 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 3.8 Assists
2. PG  Jalen Brunson   20.3 Points, 3.2 Rebounds, 6.5 Assists
3. PG  Immanuel Quickley   11.8 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. C  Mitchell Robinson   7.7 Points, 8.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
5. PG  Quentin Grimes   10.1 Points, 3.3 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
6. PG  Derrick Rose   5.8 Points, 1.5 Rebounds, 1.8 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 BKN +12.0 236.5 139-103
Sat, Dec 31 DAL +7.0 231.0 126-125
Thu, Dec 29 NY +4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 OKC +7.0 236.5 130-114
Mon, Dec 26 UTA +4.5 235.5 126-122

 

New York Knicks

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Jan 02 PHO -2.5 219.5 102-83
Sat, Dec 31 HOU -3.5 221.5 108-88
Thu, Dec 29 SA -4.5 222.0 122-115
Tue, Dec 27 DAL +5.5 217.0 126-121
Sun, Dec 25 PHI +2.0 215.5 119-112