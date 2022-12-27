BETTING NBA
11:52 AM, December 27, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/27/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +6   -110   O 235.5   -110   +200  
 Current +6.5   -110   236.5   -110   +200  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -6   -110   U 235.5   -110   -245  
 Current -6.5   -110   236.5   -110   -245  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   19.6 Points, 4.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   20.9 Points, 5.1 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
4. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.3 Points, 9.0 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   8.8 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
6. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.3 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.6 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 5.7 Assists
2. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   9.0 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.1 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.8 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SF  Jalen Williams   11.0 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 2.7 Assists
5. SG  Aaron Wiggins   6.4 Points, 3.6 Rebounds, 1.5 Assists
6. SF  Kenrich Williams   7.2 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Dec 26 UTA +4.5 235.5 126-122
Fri, Dec 23 ORL +6.0 227.5 133-113
Thu, Dec 22 NO +8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 HOU +4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 MIA +8.0 222.0 111-101

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Dec 23 NO -2.5 233.0 128-125
Wed, Dec 21 POR +3.5 234.5 101-98
Mon, Dec 19 POR +4.5 231.5 123-121
Sat, Dec 17 MEM +11.0 229.5 115-109
Fri, Dec 16 MIN -4.5 234.5 112-110

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 8-1 (.889) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home off a loss over their last 9 games
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 12-5 (.706) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home over their last 17 games