02:08 PM, November 30, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/30

Date: 11/30/2022
Time: 08:00 PM
Venue: Paycom Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +6   -110   O 237.5   -110   +205  
 Current +6   -110   237   -110   +194  
Oklahoma City Thunder  Open -6   -110   U 237.5   -110   -250  
 Current -6   -110   237   -110   -235  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   20.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   20.4 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.0 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   12.2 Points, 3.4 Rebounds, 7.1 Assists
4. C  Zach Collins   8.3 Points, 5.2 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
5. SF  Keita Bates-Diop   7.4 Points, 2.9 Rebounds, 0.7 Assists
6. SF  Doug McDermott   10.5 Points, 1.9 Rebounds, 1.3 Assists

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

1. PG  Shai Gilgeous-Alexander   31.1 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 6.1 Assists
2. SG  Josh Giddey   14.4 Points, 7.1 Rebounds, 5.5 Assists
3. SF  Luguentz Dort   13.7 Points, 4.6 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
4. PF  Aleksej Pokusevski   9.8 Points, 4.8 Rebounds, 1.7 Assists
5. C  Jeremiah Robinson-Earl   8.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists
6. SF  Jalen Williams   9.8 Points, 3.1 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sat, Nov 26 LAL -0.5 231.5 143-138
Fri, Nov 25 LAL +4.0 234.0 105-94
Wed, Nov 23 NO +5.5 228.0 129-110
Sun, Nov 20 LAL +6.5 229.5 123-92
Sat, Nov 19 LAC +8.5 221.5 119-97

 

Oklahoma City Thunder

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Mon, Nov 28 NO +6.0 232.5 105-101
Sat, Nov 26 HOU -2.0 231.5 118-105
Fri, Nov 25 CHI +3.0 232.5 123-119
Wed, Nov 23 DEN +1.0 229.5 131-126
Mon, Nov 21 NY -1.5 228.5 129-119

Betting Insights:

  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 5-2 (.714) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 5 games vs. the San Antonio Spurs off a loss
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder are 7-1 (.875) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home off a loss over their last 8 games
  • The Oklahoma City Thunder have covered in their last 3 games vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home off two or more days rest