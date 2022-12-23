BETTING NBA
11:33 AM, December 23, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Orlando Magic Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Date: 12/23/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Amway Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +6   -108   O 227.5   -110   +215  
 Current +7.5   -110   228.5   -110   +245  
Orlando Magic  Open -6   -112   U 227.5   -110   -260  
 Current -7.5   -110   228.5   -110   -300  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SG  Devin Vassell   19.6 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
2. PG  Tre Jones   12.7 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 6.6 Assists
3. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.4 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists
4. C  Zach Collins   8.8 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   8.2 Points, 4.4 Rebounds, 2.3 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   10.8 Points, 2.4 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists

 

Orlando Magic

1. PF  Paolo Banchero   21.9 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 4.0 Assists
2. PG  Markelle Fultz   11.6 Points, 3.5 Rebounds, 4.9 Assists
3. SF  Franz Wagner   19.8 Points, 4.2 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. PF  Moritz Wagner   12.5 Points, 6.9 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists
5. C  Wendell Carter Jr.   16.6 Points, 9.1 Rebounds, 3.3 Assists
6. PG  Cole Anthony   12.9 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Thu, Dec 22 NO +8.5 227.5 126-117
Mon, Dec 19 HOU +4.5 227.5 124-105
Sat, Dec 17 MIA +8.0 222.0 111-101
Wed, Dec 14 POR +7.5 231.0 128-112
Mon, Dec 12 CLE +9.5 220.5 112-111

 

Orlando Magic

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Wed, Dec 21 HOU +1.0 223.5 116-110
Mon, Dec 19 ATL +8.5 229.5 126-125
Sun, Dec 18 BOS +10.0 223.0 95-92
Fri, Dec 16 BOS +13.0 226.0 117-109
Wed, Dec 14 ATL +3.5 226.5 135-124