San Antonio Spurs vs Phoenix Suns: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

The SportsGrid Betting Model sees a large discrepancy between the actual odds and what it deems fair value. It puts the Suns’ chance of winning at only 57.08%, while the oddsmakers have them as a -330 favorite. According to the model, the moneyline should be closer to -133. In this case, the Spurs are a great value bet. In addition, it’s seeing a likely margin of victory for Phoenix around +2.1 points, but at FanDuel Sportsbook, we can see the spread is 7.5 points. This point differential is an excellent opportunity to take San Antonio to cover tonight.

The Suns are one of the highest-scoring teams in the NBA, putting up 111.6 points per game. However, they’ll be missing leading scorer Devin Booker, who is out with a hamstring injury. With Booker out, the Suns have leaned more on center Deandre Ayton. He’s averaged 21.3 points over the past three games. Veteran Chris Paul leads the Suns in assists, averaging a whopping 10.1 and adding 14.3 points per game.

The Spurs are running just about average with 107.7 points per game. In addition, San Antonio tends to spread its scoring around. No player on the team averages over 20 points a game. Dejounte Murray leads the team in scoring with 19.1 points per game. He also averages 8.6 rebounds and 8.2 assists. The combined average of the two teams is 219.3, only a few points higher than the over/under of 216.5, so we can see why the model doesn’t favor that wager, although it does predict a combined total of 221.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are rolling with a four-game win streak, but a six-game losing skid preceded it. Both teams are moving the ball exceptionally well. The Spurs are second in the NBA with 27.5 assists, while the Suns are fourth, with 26.1. Phoenix is tied for third with Golden State in three-point shooting percentage, and they lead the league in field goal percentage. The Spurs are 19th in opponents’ three-point shooting percentage, which could play a massive part in their ability to keep Phoenix off the scoreboard. The Suns just had an 18-game win streak snapped by the Warriors, so you know they’re going to come out hot to re-establish their dominance.

The model sees value bets on the Spurs moneyline and the spread but be wary of the over/under.