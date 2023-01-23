BETTING NBA
01:03 PM, January 23, 2023

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Antonio Spurs vs. Portland Trail Blazers Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/23

Date: 01/23/2023
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Moda Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

    Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +9   -110   O 241.5   -110   +310  
 Current +9   -110   240.5   -110   +315  
Portland Trail Blazers  Open -9   -110   U 241.5   -110   -390  
 Current -9   -110   240.5   -110   -400  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. SF  Keldon Johnson   21.6 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.6 Assists
2. C  Jakob Poeltl   12.2 Points, 9.3 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PG  Tre Jones   13.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.4 Assists
4. PF  Jeremy Sochan   9.2 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
5. C  Zach Collins   9.5 Points, 5.7 Rebounds, 2.5 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   11.4 Points, 2.6 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists

 

Portland Trail Blazers

1. PG  Damian Lillard   29.0 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 7.3 Assists
2. C  Jusuf Nurkic   14.0 Points, 9.9 Rebounds, 2.9 Assists
3. PF  Jerami Grant   21.6 Points, 4.3 Rebounds, 2.4 Assists
4. SG  Anfernee Simons   21.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.9 Assists
5. SF  Josh Hart   9.6 Points, 8.3 Rebounds, 4.1 Assists
6. C  Drew Eubanks   5.6 Points, 4.5 Rebounds, 1.0 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Fri, Jan 20 LAC +7.5 231.0 131-126
Tue, Jan 17 BKN +2.0 228.5 106-98
Sun, Jan 15 SAC +6.5 246.5 132-119
Fri, Jan 13 GS +8.5 243.5 144-113
Wed, Jan 11 MEM +13.5 241.0 135-129

 

Portland Trail Blazers

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Sun, Jan 22 LAL -5.5 239.0 121-112
Thu, Jan 19 PHI +1.5 235.0 105-95
Tue, Jan 17 DEN +5.5 238.5 122-113
Sun, Jan 15 DAL -9.0 223.0 140-123
Sat, Jan 14 DAL -4.0 226.0 136-119

Betting Insights:

  • The San Antonio Spurs are 3-1 (.750) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers on the road since the start of 2020/2021
  • The San Antonio Spurs are 5-1 (.833) against the spread vs. the Portland Trail Blazers since the start of 2021/2022