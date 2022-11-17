BETTING NBA
01:27 PM, November 17, 2022

San Antonio Spurs vs. Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks, and Betting Preview

Sportsgrid-Staff Sportsgrid-Staff

San Antonio Spurs vs Sacramento Kings Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 11/17

Date: 11/17/2022
Time: 10:00 PM
Venue: Golden 1 Center

Betting Odds @ FanDuel

Spread Total Moneyline
San Antonio Spurs  Open +7   -110   O 237.5   -110   +240  
 Current +8   -112   237   -110   +265  
Sacramento Kings  Open -7   -110   U 237.5   -110   -295  
 Current -8   -108   237   -110   -330  

Projected Lineups:

San Antonio Spurs

1. C  Jakob Poeltl   13.4 Points, 10.1 Rebounds, 3.7 Assists
2. SF  Keldon Johnson   22.7 Points, 4.9 Rebounds, 3.6 Assists
3. SG  Devin Vassell   19.6 Points, 3.9 Rebounds, 3.4 Assists
4. PG  Tre Jones   11.6 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 6.9 Assists
5. PF  Jeremy Sochan   7.4 Points, 4.0 Rebounds, 1.6 Assists
6. SF  Josh Richardson   10.6 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 3.1 Assists

Sacramento Kings

1. C  Domantas Sabonis   17.8 Points, 11.0 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
2. PG  DeAaron Fox   24.6 Points, 5.0 Rebounds, 6.3 Assists
3. SG  Kevin Huerter   16.8 Points, 2.8 Rebounds, 3.2 Assists
4. SG  Malik Monk   12.1 Points, 2.3 Rebounds, 4.4 Assists
5. PF  Keegan Murray   12.0 Points, 3.7 Rebounds, 1.1 Assists
6. SF  Harrison Barnes   11.3 Points, 5.3 Rebounds, 2.2 Assists

Last 5 Against The Spread:

San Antonio Spurs

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 POR +8.5 226.5 117-110
Mon, Nov 14 GS +8.5 233.5 132-95
Fri, Nov 11 MIL -2.0 219.5 111-93
Wed, Nov 09 MEM +6.0 234.5 124-122
Mon, Nov 07 DEN +8.0 234.0 115-109

Sacramento Kings

DATE OPP SPREAD TOTAL SCORE
Tue, Nov 15 BKN -1.5 225.0 153-121
Sun, Nov 13 GS +4.0 237.0 122-115
Fri, Nov 11 LAL -3.5 233.0 120-114
Wed, Nov 09 CLE +4.0 228.5 127-120
Mon, Nov 07 GS +8.0 236.0 116-113

Betting Insights:

  • The Sacramento Kings are 3-3 (.500) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs since the start of 2020/2021
  • The Sacramento Kings are 1-1 (.500) against the spread vs. the San Antonio Spurs at home since the start of 2020/2021