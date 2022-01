San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Game Information

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds

All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook

Odds to Win NBA Championship

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game Predictions and Picks

Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game News and Notes

Toronto is tenth in the Eastern Conference and has won two in a row. Their previous game was a 120-105 win over the Knicks. Fred VanVleet led the way with a game-high 35 points, while Pascal Siakam added 20 points and a game-high seven assists. The game also saw the return of Scottie Barnes to the lineup, who had been in health and safety protocols and dealing with a knee injury. VanVleet leads the NBA in minutes, averaging 37.7 a game. He also leads the Raptors in scoring, putting up 20.9 points and 6.7 assists a night.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are 11th in the Western Conference and have lost three straight. They’re coming off a 117-116 overtime loss to Detroit, one of the worst teams in the league. Bryn Forbes had a team-high 27 points off the bench. San Antonio’s leading scorer, Dejounte Murray , is out of COVID-19 protocols but won’t play on Tuesday’s game because of conditioning. Murray contributes 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.4 rebounds a game for the Spurs.

San Antonio is fifth in NBA scoring, averaging 111.5 points a game, while Toronto is 21st with 106.9. Defensively, the Raps limit teams to 106.7 points, while the Spurs allow opponents to score 110.3 points a game.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook , the total is set at 224, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 219.6.

The model likes San Antonio in this matchup, giving wagers on the Spurs moneyline, and spread five-stars. It’s also predicting the two teams with fall well short of the 224 total, giving the under a four-star rating.