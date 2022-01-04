San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors NBA Game Information
SAS (14-21) TOR (16-17)
Date: 01/04/2022
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Scotiabank Arena
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): San Antonio Spurs (194) vs. Toronto Raptors (-235)
Moneyline (Current): San Antonio Spurs (240) vs. Toronto Raptors (-295)
Spread (Open): San Antonio Spurs (5.5) vs. Toronto Raptors (-5.5)
Spread (Current): San Antonio Spurs (7) vs. Toronto Raptors (-7)
Game Total (Open): 217.5
Game Total (Current): 224
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: San Antonio Spurs (50000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Toronto Raptors (24000)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: San Antonio Spurs (56.42%) vs. Toronto Raptors (43.58%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: SAS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: SAS – 5 Stars
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: UNDER – 4 Stars
Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000!
San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Game News and Notes
The SportsGrid NBA Betting Model thinks the Spurs have the advantage in Toronto. According to the model, San Antonio has a 56.42 percent chance of winning, a fair moneyline of -129, and an expected margin of victory of 1.9 points. Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the Spurs are +240 on the moneyline and +7 on the spread. The model predicts San Antonio will edge the Raptors out, completely contrasting the oddsmakers.
Toronto is tenth in the Eastern Conference and has won two in a row. Their previous game was a 120-105 win over the Knicks. Fred VanVleet led the way with a game-high 35 points, while Pascal Siakam added 20 points and a game-high seven assists. The game also saw the return of Scottie Barnes to the lineup, who had been in health and safety protocols and dealing with a knee injury. VanVleet leads the NBA in minutes, averaging 37.7 a game. He also leads the Raptors in scoring, putting up 20.9 points and 6.7 assists a night.
Meanwhile, the Spurs are 11th in the Western Conference and have lost three straight. They’re coming off a 117-116 overtime loss to Detroit, one of the worst teams in the league. Bryn Forbes had a team-high 27 points off the bench. San Antonio’s leading scorer, Dejounte Murray, is out of COVID-19 protocols but won’t play on Tuesday’s game because of conditioning. Murray contributes 17.8 points, 8.8 assists, and 8.4 rebounds a game for the Spurs.
San Antonio is fifth in NBA scoring, averaging 111.5 points a game, while Toronto is 21st with 106.9. Defensively, the Raps limit teams to 106.7 points, while the Spurs allow opponents to score 110.3 points a game.
Over at Fanduel Sportsbook, the total is set at 224, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 219.6.
The model likes San Antonio in this matchup, giving wagers on the Spurs moneyline, and spread five-stars. It’s also predicting the two teams with fall well short of the 224 total, giving the under a four-star rating.
All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid
Sign up for Fanduel Sportsbook today and get your first bet risk-free for up to $1,000