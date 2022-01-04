San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors: Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, and Algorithm Picks from the SportsGrid Betting Model

San Antonio Spurs vs. Toronto Raptors Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 01/04

San Antonio is fifth in NBA scoring, averaging 111.5 points a game, while Toronto is 21st with 106.9. Defensively, the Raps limit teams to 106.7 points, while the Spurs allow opponents to score 110.3 points a game.

Over at Fanduel Sportsbook , the total is set at 224, but the model thinks their combined points will be closer to 219.6.

The model likes San Antonio in this matchup, giving wagers on the Spurs moneyline, and spread five-stars. It’s also predicting the two teams with fall well short of the 224 total, giving the under a four-star rating.