Scottie Barnes Expected to Play vs. Heat on Monday

Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes has been in and out of the lineup over the past few nights but is on track to play against the Miami Heat. Eric Koreen confirmed that Barnes is not on the injury report and is expected to play in the Raptors game on Monday. Koreen also noted that Gary Trent Jr. remains questionable with an ankle injury.

Gary Trent Jr. listed as questionable on the injury report for tomorrow’s game in Miami. Scottie Barnes is not on the injury report, so he should play, as Nick Nurse indicated on Saturday. — (((Eric Koreen))) (@ekoreen) January 16, 2022

The knee injury that Barnes is dealing with appears to be impacting his production. The 20-year-old is averaging 8.6 points and 7.0 rebounds over his past five games, off his season averages of 14.5 and 7.9, respectively.

Barnes’s return means that Precious Achiuwa moves back into a reserve role. Achiuwa was starting at center, with Pascal Siakam starting at power forward. However, Spicy P will move back into the 5-spot with Barnes resuming power forward duties.

