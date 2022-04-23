Scottie Barnes wins Rookie of the Year, Returns for Game 4 vs. Sixers

Overview

The Toronto Raptors welcomed back Scottie Barnes from a two-game absence just in time for him to pick up the NBA’s Rookie of the Year award.

Barnes edged out Evan Mobley of the Cleveland Cavaliers to pick up the hardware and was able to return for Game 4 to pick up the honor. The 21-year-old played almost 26 minutes while picking up six points and a game-high 11 rebounds in the 110-102 Raptors must-win game.

He should play a significant factor in Monday’s Game 5 with a potential minute increase after missing two straight games with the ankle issue.

On the year, Barnes was one of the most consistent rookies all season while also helping his team overachieve on their way to the fifth seed in the East. The fourth overall pick in the 2021 draft put up 15.3 points per game to go along with 7.5 rebounds and 3.5 assists. In a fantastic freshman campaign, Barnes also added 1.1 steals and 0.7 blocks per game.

