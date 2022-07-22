Several Teams Inquiring About Utah Jazz PF Jarred Vanderbilt

According to Jake Fischer of Bleacher Report, several teams have inquired about the availability of Utah Jazz power forward Jarred Vanderbilt. Fischer did not state which clubs are interested in potentially acquiring Vanderbilt’s services.

The 23-year-old was part of July 6’s blockbuster trade that sent superstar center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves. A former second-round pick out of Kentucky, Vanderbilt enjoyed a career-best season in 2021-22, setting per-game highs in minutes (25.4), points (6.9), rebounds (8.4), assists (1.3), and steals (1.3), while serving as a key cog in Minnesota’s much-improved defense.

However, with the Jazz seemingly a Donovan Mitchell trade away from embracing a full-on rebuild, Utah may look to ship out Vanderbilt and his defensive abilities to accumulate more draft ammunition. Should Vanderbilt be dealt and find himself in a situation where he’s a starter, he could provide solid late-round value in fantasy leagues thanks to his ability to rack up the stats defensively.

