Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort Will Play vs. T-Wolves

The Oklahoma City Thunder are trending in the right direction ahead of their season opener on Wednesday. Joe Mussatto confirmed that Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Lu Dort are expected to suit up against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Daigneault also said Lu Dort and Kenrich Williams are on track for Game 1. Mike Muscala's status is still TBD. https://t.co/q9dslfh9Zs — Joe Mussatto (@joe_mussatto) October 16, 2022

Gilgeous-Alexander didn’t play in the preseason as he continues to recover from a knee injury. Still, the Thunder’s leading scorer from last year should pick up where he left off against the T-Wolves.

Dort’s injury designation relates to a concussion suffered a couple of weeks ago; however, he’s cleared the league’s concussion protocols and working on getting up to speed.

Among players who played more than four games last year, the Canadian duo ranked top three in scoring and Value Over Replacement Player, as per Basketball-Reference.

The Thunder have their work cut out for them against the upstart Timberwolves. FanDuel Sportsbook has Oklahoma City priced as +10.5 underdogs and +410 on the moneyline for the Northwest Division battle.