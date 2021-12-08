Shorthanded Nuggets Get Two Players Back

Mike Singer of the Denver Post reports that the Nuggets could finally get some relief with Bones Hyland and Bol Bol set to return to the team.

After completing quarantine in Orlando, both Bones Hyland and Bol Bol are likely available for tonight’s game in New Orleans, I’m told. — Mike Singer (@msinger) December 8, 2021

Both players were under quarantine after landing on the league’s health and safety protocols list. The Nuggets have dealt with injuries to multiple players this season as both Michael Porter Jr. and PJ Dozier are done for the season while Jamal Murray remains sidelined until at least March.

Denver’s back in action on Wednesday night as they travel to New Orleans to take on the Pelicans. The Nuggets opened as a four-point favorite, but sharp bettors we quick to fade them as that number’s already dropped two points at some sportsbooks. The reality is there’s not a ton of confidence in the Nuggets at the moment considering they’re just 2-8 in their last ten games.

