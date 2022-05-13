Sixers' Danny Green Suffered Torn ACL in Game 6 vs. Heat

It’s awful news for Green, who will turn 35-years-old next month. He suffered the injury on Thursday night in the team’s Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat that ultimately led to their elimination from the playoffs. The league veteran will have a long road back, considering his age and the recovery time for an ACL injury.
Based on the minimum nine-month recovery time given for ACL tears, the earliest Green could make his return would be February of 2023. He still has one year at $10 million remaining on his contract.
Green averaged 8.6 points, 3.1 rebounds, and 0.8 assists per game in 12 playoff starts this postseason.
