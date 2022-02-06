Sixers’ Matisse Thybulle Questionable vs. Bulls

Philadelphia 76ers forward Matisse Thybulle is listed as questionable for Sunday’s contest against the Eastern Conference-leading Chicago Bulls – this according to NBA.com’s Official Injury Report.

Thybulle is reportedly dealing with soreness in his right shoulder – the same ailment that caused him to miss five games back in January.

The 24-year-old is one of Philadelphia’s most vigorous defenders, capturing All-NBA Defensive Second Team honors last season. His presence would surely be welcomed against a Bulls team boasting two of the game’s elite scorers in DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine (questionable with back spasms).

Thybulle is averaging 5.7 points, 1.8 steals, and 1.1 blocks in 38 games for the Sixers this season.

The last time Thybulle was forced out of action, Furkan Korkmaz drew the start and delivered, scoring 17 points while adding four rebounds and three assists in 36 minutes. However, he, too is listed as questionable this evening with left knee soreness. If neither Thybulle nor Korkmaz can give it a go, it will likely be Danny Green moving into the starting five. On an eight-game slate, this is a situation best avoided for DFS purposes.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Sixers listed as two-point road favorites and -126 on the Moneyline.