Sixers President Daryl Morey Confirms Doc Rivers Will Remain Team's Head Coach

On Friday, Philadelphia 76ers president Daryl Morey told the media that Doc Rivers would remain the team’s head coach next season, per Philadelphia Inquirer’s Keith Pompey.

Daryl Morey assures that Doc Rivers will be back next season. — Keith Pompey (@PompeyOnSixers) May 13, 2022

Rivers wrapped up his second season as the Sixers’ head coach in a Game 6 loss to the Miami Heat that eliminated Philadelphia from the playoffs. Rumors began to swirl that either a mutual departure or an exit to the Los Angeles Lakers were in store for him, but it seems neither will be taking place.

Philadelphia has gone 100-54 in the regular season under Rivers but has been eliminated in the Eastern Conference semifinals in both playoff appearances over the last two seasons. The next step for the organization will be to decide what to do with guard James Harden heading into next season following a poor showing in this year’s postseason.

