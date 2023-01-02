Sixers Star C Joel Embiid (Back) Questionable Monday vs. Pelicans

According to NBA.com’s official injury report, Philadelphia 76ers star center Joel Embiid is questionable for Monday’s contest against the New Orleans Pelicans due to lower back soreness.

Embiid is coming off his first triple-double of the season in Saturday’s 115-96 victory over the OKC Thunder, recording 16 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists in just 28 minutes. While the low minute total was initially believed to be a product of Philly’s commanding lead, it’s now possible that injury might have played a role.

The 28-year-old has been on an absolute tear this season, posting averages of 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 27 games, firmly establishing himself as a viable MVP candidate (+1300 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook).

If Embiid is ruled out, backups Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would likely split the minutes at center, making both low-cost, albeit risky plays in Monday DFS contests.

FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Sixers as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -162 on the moneyline.