Sixers Star C Joel Embiid (Back) Questionable Monday vs. Pelicans

Embiid is coming off his first triple-double of the season in Saturday’s 115-96 victory over the OKC Thunder, recording 16 points, 13 rebounds, and ten assists in just 28 minutes. While the low minute total was initially believed to be a product of Philly’s commanding lead, it’s now possible that injury might have played a role.
The 28-year-old has been on an absolute tear this season, posting averages of 33.2 points, 9.8 rebounds, 4.6 assists, and 1.7 blocks in 27 games, firmly establishing himself as a viable MVP candidate (+1300 odds per FanDuel Sportsbook).
If Embiid is ruled out, backups Montrezl Harrell and Paul Reed would likely split the minutes at center, making both low-cost, albeit risky plays in Monday DFS contests.
FanDuel Sportsbook currently has the Sixers as -3.5 home favorites on the spread and -162 on the moneyline.
