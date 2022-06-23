Smith Jr. Large Favorite to be First Overall Pick to Magic
Zachary Cook
The Orlando Magic are on the clock for Thursday’s NBA draft, and all signs point to them using the first overall pick to select Jabari Smith Jr. out of Auburn.
The last three first overall picks were Zion Williamson in 2019 to the New Orleans Pelicans, Anthony Edwards in 2020 to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and Cade Cunningham in 2021 to the Detroit Pistons. All three players have had success in the league, which should bode well for whoever the Magic select.
There’s been some uncertainty leading up to the selection, with no clear-cut number one talent present in this year’s class. That doesn’t mean there won’t be stars. It means there isn’t clarity compared to years when there’s a generational prospect.
Smith Jr. brings the type of presence that can stretch the floor and provides a tremendous three-point stroke, which should lead him to some high-scoring nights at the NBA level. His shot separates him, along with his athleticism and rebounding, which currently has him as a -550 favorite to be the first player off the board. He might feel like a safe option here, but with the Magic looking to build around Cole Anthony and Jalen Suggs in their backcourt, one of these three forwards will fit in nicely with their current core.
If Smith Jr. isn’t ultimately taken by the Magic, Paolo Banchero out of Duke has the second-highest odds to be the selection at +200, taking over that spot from Chet Holmgren, who now sits at +1000. It’s interesting how quickly things can change with Banchero’s line movement seeing his odds were at +900 earlier this week.
Even with Smith Jr. the likely favorite, the tickets have been relatively spread out, with the former Auburn Tiger owning the highest percentage at 34.3%, followed by Banchero with 22.8%, and Holmgren with 20.5%.
The money has seen 70.7% go towards Smith Jr., Holmgren owns 15.7% of the handle and Banchero 11.9%.
With the race being narrowed down to three candidates and seeing a combined 98.3% of the money headed in their direction, Smith Jr., Banchero, and Holmgren are all the book’s biggest liabilities to be selected first overall.
Below you can find the three top prospects with the highest odds of being selected first by the Magic from the BetMGM Sportsbook.
This website uses cookies to improve your experience while you navigate through the website. Out of these cookies, the cookies that are categorized as necessary are stored on your browser as they are essential for the working of basic functionalities of the website. We also use third-party cookies that help us analyze and understand how you use this website. These cookies will be stored in your browser only with your consent. You also have the option to opt-out of these cookies. But opting out of some of these cookies may have an effect on your browsing experience.
Necessary cookies are absolutely essential for the website to function properly. This category only includes cookies that ensures basic functionalities and security features of the website. These cookies do not store any personal information.
Any cookies that may not be particularly necessary for the website to function and is used specifically to collect user personal data via analytics, ads, other embedded contents are termed as non-necessary cookies. It is mandatory to procure user consent prior to running these cookies on your website.