Sore Knee Will Keep Reggie Bullock Out vs. Thunder

The Dallas Mavericks will have to get past the Oklahoma City Thunder without one of the key bench players. Mavs’ head coach Jason Kidd confirmed that Reggie Bullock would be unavailable for their Monday night encounter while dealing with a sore knee.

Jason Kidd says Reggie Bullock is out tonight vs. Thunder with a sore knee. Thought Mavs would keep rolling with a finally full roster? Think again. — Callie Caplan (@CallieCaplan) January 17, 2022

This season, Bullock has played in 36 games for the Mavericks, starting 13 and averaging 23.9 minutes per game. The 30-year-old ranks sixth on the team in Win Shares while putting up a -2.7 Box Plus/Minus and a negative Value Over Replacement Player rating, per the calculations at Basketball-Reference.

Bullock’s absence could mean more minutes for Dorian Finney-Smith. Finney-Smith has started 42 games for Dallas this season, averaging 32.0 minutes, 10.3 points, and 4.6 rebounds.

The Mavs are trending upwards over their recent sample, winning eight of their past nine to move into fifth in the Western Conference.

FanDuel Sportsbook has the Mavs priced as -11 favorites over their Western Conference counterparts, with the total set at 211.