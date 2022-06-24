There were previous reports that Collins was likely to be traded before or during Thursday night’s draft, but those clearly fell through. Atlanta will now have to continue searching for a trade partner as the relationship with Collins seems to have strained beyond repair. There have been some rumors involving the Kings, Spurs, and Nets, but nothing has made its way to fruition with any sort of advanced talks.
In 2021-22, Collins averaged 16.2 points and 7.8 rebounds on 52.6 percent shooting from the floor. He was the team’s second-leading leading scorer and is just 24 years old with five seasons of NBA experience already under his belt. This will be a developing story to monitor throughout the coming weeks of the offseason.
Atlanta Hawks NBA Title Odds
The Atlanta Hawks are currently +8500 to win the 2023 NBA title, per the FanDuel Sportsbook.
