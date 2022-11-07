The National Basketball Association comprises 30 teams divided into Eastern and Western conferences, each with three divisions and five franchises. This article focuses on a division in the Western Conference with three teams in the state of Texas and two in the South Central United States: the Southwest Division.

Southwest Division NBA: Teams in the NBA Southwest Division

Franchise Division Titles San Antonio Spurs 9 Houston Rockets 4 Dallas Mavericks 3 New Orleans Pelicans 1 Memphis Grizzlies 1

The Southwest Division was created at the beginning of the 2004-2005 season when the league expanded, adding the Charlotte Bobcats. The San Antonio Spurs have been the dominant team in the division, winning nine division titles and three NBA titles since its inception. The Dallas Mavericks have also won an NBA Championship while a member of the Southwest. While the Spurs have been the lead dog since 2004, things have changed since Tim Duncan’s retirement. The last division title for the Spurs was in 2016-2017, and then the Houston Rockets won three in a row. Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks won in 2020-2021 with a 42-30 record, and Ja Morant’s Memphis Grizzlies took charge with the team’s first Southwest Division championship last season.

Meanwhile, the Spurs are actively trying to lose as many games as possible as they enter a massive rebuilding project that they hope lands them Victor Wembanyama in the upcoming NBA Draft. The Houston Rockets have finished last in the Southwest in the past two seasons. The Grizzlies, Pelicans, and Mavericks are well-positioned with young stars to be contenders in the Western Conference for years to come.