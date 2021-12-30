SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/30
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards NBA Game Information
CLE (20-14) WAS (17-17)
Date: 12/30/2021
Time: 07:00 PM
Venue: Capital One Arena
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (120) vs. Washington Wizards (-142)
Moneyline (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers (144) vs. Washington Wizards (-172)
Spread (Open): Cleveland Cavaliers (2.5) vs. Washington Wizards (-2.5)
Spread (Current): Cleveland Cavaliers (3.5) vs. Washington Wizards (-3.5)
Game Total (Open): 205
Game Total (Current): 210.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Cleveland Cavaliers (10000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Washington Wizards (18000)
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Washington Wizards Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Cleveland Cavaliers (67.04%) vs. Washington Wizards (32.96%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: CLE -181
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: CLE – 5 Stars – Expected Spread: CLE -4.3
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: OVER – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 222
All NBA predictions and picks are courtesy of SportsGrid.
