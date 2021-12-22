SportsGrid Betting Model Picks: Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Spread, Line, Odds, Predictions, Picks and Betting Preview for NBA Basketball Game on 12/22
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks NBA Game Information
ORL (6-25) ATL (14-15)
Date: 12/22/2021
Time: 07:30 PM
Venue: State Farm Arena
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Moneyline, Spread, Total, and Odds
Moneyline (Open): Orlando Magic (310) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-390)
Moneyline (Current): Orlando Magic (260) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-320)
Spread (Open): Orlando Magic (8.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-8.5)
Spread (Current): Orlando Magic (7.5) vs. Atlanta Hawks (-7.5)
Game Total (Open): 219.5
Game Total (Current): 209.5
All NBA betting lines, odds, and props are courtesy of Fanduel Sportsbook.
Odds to Win NBA Championship
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Orlando Magic (50000)
Odds to Win NBA Championship: Atlanta Hawks (3600)
Orlando Magic vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Predictions and Picks
SG Betting Model Win Probability: Orlando Magic (46.91%) vs. Atlanta Hawks (53.09%)
SG Betting Model ML Star Rating: ORL 5 Stars – Fair Moneyline: ORL +113
SG Betting Model Spread Star Rating: ORL 5 Stars – Expected Margin: ORL +0.9
SG Betting Model Total Star Rating: Over – 5 Stars – Projected Total: 217
